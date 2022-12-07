Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,817,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

RCL opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

