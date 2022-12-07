Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $484.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

