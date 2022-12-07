Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 650 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 228,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

