Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRI opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.