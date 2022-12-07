Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,831 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 204,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

