Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

