Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.