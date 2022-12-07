Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.