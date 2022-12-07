Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
