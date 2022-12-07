Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $324,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,604,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

