578 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

