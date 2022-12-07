Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,023 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $77,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

