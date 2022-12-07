Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $8,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RNG opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $216.65.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

