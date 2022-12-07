Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.44.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $200.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.32 and a one year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

