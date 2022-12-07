Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Loews Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 430,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 64.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

