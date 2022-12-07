Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.87.

EPAM stock opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

