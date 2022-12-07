13,955 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 632.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 488,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 422,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.