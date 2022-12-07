Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 66.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,507 shares of company stock worth $34,466,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

