1,231 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

