Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.