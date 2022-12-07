flatexDEGIRO (FNNTF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS: FNNTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2022 – flatexDEGIRO was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2022 – flatexDEGIRO was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/5/2022 – flatexDEGIRO was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/5/2022 – flatexDEGIRO was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – flatexDEGIRO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – flatexDEGIRO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – flatexDEGIRO had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – flatexDEGIRO was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. flatexDEGIRO AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

