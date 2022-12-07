THOR Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291,421 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

