Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

