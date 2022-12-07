Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

