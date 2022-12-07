Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,171 shares of company stock worth $11,672,033. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.