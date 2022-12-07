Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

EGP stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.