Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,759,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,948,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.