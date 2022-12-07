SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 273.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
SITE Centers Stock Up 0.1 %
SITC stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
