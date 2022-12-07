Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89,168 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.26.

NYSE:CRM opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

