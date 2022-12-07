BTIG Research Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $61.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,262,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

