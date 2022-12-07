Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

