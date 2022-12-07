Blackstone Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Blackstone has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

