Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.