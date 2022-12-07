The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of TRV opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.02.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 127,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

