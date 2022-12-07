Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 135.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 25.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,833,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

