Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,455 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

