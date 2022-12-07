Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

