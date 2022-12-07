Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Insider Activity
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD)
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.