Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 2.8 %

EXPO stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. Exponent has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $126.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.