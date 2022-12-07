Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.41.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
