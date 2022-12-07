FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Anthony Cooper Sells 7,500 Shares

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.17), for a total value of £31,800 ($38,775.76).

FW Thorpe Trading Up 1.3 %

LON:TFW opened at GBX 425 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 405.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 387.57. The company has a market capitalization of £498.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.10).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading

