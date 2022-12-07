Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CHI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.38.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
