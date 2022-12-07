Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Jane J. Thompson Buys 20,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Jane J. Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,686.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katapult Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Further Reading

