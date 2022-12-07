Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KFY opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

