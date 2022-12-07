IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.58% and a negative net margin of 462.46%.
IceCure Medical Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
