Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £130.80 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £130.80 ($159.49).

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 0.1 %

LON BBY opened at GBX 327.80 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.42. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.40 ($4.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.48.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.