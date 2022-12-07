Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

