Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.89.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
