Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 3.4 %

CMTL opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 49.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

