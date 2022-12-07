Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CURV opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

