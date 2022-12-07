Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Industries news, VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 241,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

See Also

