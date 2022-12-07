Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

